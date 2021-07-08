PPDS Intros Digital Display Air Quality Sensor Solution

The What: PPDS has launched the PPDS Air Quality Sensor—a new, highly-advanced air quality monitoring solution designed to create healthier and more productive working and learning environments.

Inspired by the current conditions and challenges faced by schools and businesses, the PPDS Air Quality Sensor is powered by a single USB-A cable and is compatible with PPDS’ latest Philips Professional TVs, digital signage and interactive displays—including MediaSuite, T-Line, C-Line, and B-Line.

Watch the video below to learn more about the PPDS Air Quality Sensor.

The What Else: Live data, whether for one PPDS Air Quality Sensor in a single room or building or installations across multiple sites, is analyzed, translated, and displayed in real time via an easily digestible dashboard and app, available anywhere at any time, with an indefinite archive of historical data available for extensive reporting and data analytics.

Whenever indoor air quality falls below a safe standard , automatic alerts will be sounded, sent, and displayed—providing opportunities to take immediate and necessary action. The app will even make tailored recommendations on improving the air quality based on its sensor readings, whether that’s something as simple as opening doors and windows, switching on air purifiers (if available), adjusting room temperatures, or even requesting that staff temporarily relocate to other areas of the building or be sent home.

The Bottom Line: The plug-and-play solution features four advanced sensors, which monitor air quality 24/7. These include room temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide, and particulate matter.

Small in size, PPDS Air Quality Sensor can be easily and neatly installed/attached to Philips professional displays in any environment, using a specially designed bracket and assembly kit, supplied in the box.