Philips Professional Display Solutions Rebrands as PPDS

Philips Professional Display Solutions has rebranded to PPDS as part of an evolutionary phase for the company to bring more value-added services and solutions to the AV industry. All displays will continue to be Philips branded.

“Our new strategic direction focuses on total solutions, global presence, and sustainability. And this important strategic redirection is the right moment to give our organization a new identity, PPDS," said Chris Colpaert, general manager for EMEA, Asia Pacific, and North America at PPDS. "With a strong financial position and firm foundations as a part of TPV—the world’s largest manufacturer of monitors and a leading provider of display solutions—our ongoing investment in our people and our manufacturing facilities, as well as the proven quality delivered by our Philips-branded professional displays, this is the next bright step for our organization.”

PPDS is anticipating a significant year of expansion in North America, which will see entry into new markets and the availability of brand new solutions, including the previously announced new interactive Philips T-Line for education and C-Line for corporate.

The company has launched a new website—www.ppds.com—a new logo, and a new tagline, Powering Evolution.

"It all starts with powering evolution," explained Ron Cottaar, the marketing director behind the new brand at PPDS. "We enable our customers, helping them to bring their ideas to life. And we inspire them to push the boundaries to create and deploy new ideas that they didn’t even know were possible. This means we work together, listen to business needs and bring solutions to life.”

“Our newly launched brand better highlights our agile approach to work, including our ongoing strategy for open technology, breaking silos between hardware and software by encouraging full and easy integration with innovative third party companies," added Joe King, vice president at PPDS. "We will continue to develop our strategy, employing that PPDS dynamism to support our customers locally, while facilitating access to the world for our customers, with a global range and a global presence, now and into the future.”