How Powersoft Helps Enhance the Cinematic Experience

Nordisk Film Cinemas, a cinema chain, recently refurbished two screening rooms in its Kinopalæet cinema, north of Copenhagen. Powersoft’s Unica amplifier platform is the backbone to the redone screening rooms.



Kinopalæet turned to Powersoft Unica amplifiers in order to achieve a stable audio experience to its cinemagoers. Spearheading the rooms’ refurbishment was Jan Rasmussen, head of screen technology at Nordisk Film Cinemas. “The main factors in choosing audio equipment for cinema are quality, features and stability,” he explained. “We prefer using networked sound in our cinemas because of the flexibility and cost efficiency and Powersoft fits perfect in all these categories."

The refurbishment was done in two rooms, Screen 8 with 81 reclining seats and Screen 11, a 4DX auditorium with 112 seats. Powersoft’s Unica 8K8 amplifiers take the center stage, driving a full 7.1 setup with bi-amped front channels



Powered by Unica 8K8, speakers from MAG Cinema in Ukraine deliver the audio. The transition to Powersoft Unica amplifier platforms translates into significant savings on power consumption, aligning with the company’s commitment to sustainability.

One of the reasons, Rasmussen chose Unica amplifier to install in the cinema rooms was a “full featured multichannel networked amplifier with stability and high-quality.” Even though it was the first time Rasmussen used Powersoft amplifiers, he was happy with the valuable support provided from Powersoft in preparation for the installation.

Recognizing the pivotal role sound plays in the cinematic experience, Rasmussen emphasizes that it contributes to 50% of the overall allure to the cinemagoers. “It’s essential that we can deliver the best possible sound quality, running with the best stability of operation.”



The end result of integrating Powersoft Unica amps has left Nordisk Film Cinemas thoroughly impressed. “We are highly satisfied with the performance of Powersoft Unica amps and will in fact use them very soon in another of our premium cinema auditoriums," concluded Rasmussen.