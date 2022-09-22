Powersoft Bolsters Install Range with New DSP+ Models—What to Know

Powersoft has further enhanced its fixed-install product range by introducing AES67-compatible versions of its popular Duecanali and Quattrocanali amplifier platforms.



The new models, called Duecanali DSP+ and Quattrocanali DSP+, are able to receive audio-over-IP (AoIP) streams compliant with the AES67 standard, which allows high-performance streaming AoIP interoperability across different networking systems.

[How Powersoft High-Performance Amps Elevate Renowned Worship Services] (opens in new tab)



The new Powersoft DSP+ models comprising the Duecanali 804 DSP+, 1604 DSP+, 4804 DSP+ and 6404 DSP+ and Quattrocanali 1204 DSP+, 2404 DSP+, 4804 DSP+, and 8804 DSP+—can receive AES67 streams natively by connecting the dedicated AoIP networking port to an AES67 network.

(Image credit: Powersoft)

The new Duecanali DSP+ and Quattrocanali DSP+ amplifiers are supported by a new version of ArmoníaPlus, Powersoft’s system design, control and monitoring software, which is available now.



The introduction of the new DSP+ models will enable systems integrators to take advantage of the growing number of AES67-native audio products, said Powersoft product management specialist Giorgio Carminati, while the v2.4 update to ArmoníaPlus will streamline the configuration process by allowing users to configure both the AES67 inputs and DSP settings of the amplifiers in the same software.



All Powersoft amplifiers featuring a Dante card, including Duecanali DSP+D and Quattrocanali DSP+D models, can also be configured to work with AES67 audio streams by enabling AES67 mode in ArmoníaPlus or Dante Controller.

(Image credit: Powersoft)

“We are delighted to introduce these new amplifiers, which will give our fixed-installation customers even more flexibility by supporting a wider choice of digital audio protocols,” commented Carminati. “With almost 3,000 AES67-compatible products now on the market, there’s no better time to launch the Duecanali DSP+ and Quattrocanali DSP+ amplifiers, which act as a perfect complement to our existing DSP+D range.”