PowerHouse Alliance Welcomes New Distributor Member Professional Audio Associates

The PowerHouse Alliance has added Professional Audio Associates (Pro Audio) as its newest distributor member. With Pro Audio’s two Northeast warehouse facilities, the PowerHouse Alliance now has over 800,000 square-feet of warehouse space across 41 locations nationwide.

“Teaming up with the PowerHouse Alliance’s 11 distributor members is a win for Pro Audio as it gives us room to grow and to better support our customers,” said Pro Audio president Lew Freedman. “We’ve looked at expanding our product categories over the years, and joining the PowerHouse Alliance gives us that opportunity with the addition of key lines from their tier one vendors, their A2V house brand, as well as new IT and networking product offerings.”

“The PowerHouse Alliance has been growing strongly, with new lines from top categories as well as the expansion of our own A2V line, and we’re pleased to continue that growth by welcoming Pro Audio to the group,” said PowerHouse Alliance executive director, Dennis Holzer. “Pro Audio brings over 40 years of experience, and is a respected distributor and vendor partner in the Northeast market. With a focus on commercial audio, we’re looking forward to cross-sharing knowledge, adding their training programs to our roster, supporting dealers nationwide with great product availability, and creating synergies to further strengthen PowerHouse in 2020.”

Pro Audio’s PowerHouse Alliance membership is effective as of November 1.