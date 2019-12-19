PowerHouse Alliance Welcomes New Distributor Member AlarMax Distributors

The PowerHouse Alliance has added AlarMax Distributors as its newest distributor member. As of Jan. 1, the new member will join the national distributor consortium bringing the total warehouse location count to 54 spanning over 850,000 square-feet nationwide.

(Image credit: PowerHouse Alliance)

Founded in Pittsburgh, PA in 1990, AlarMax is a distributor of commercial and residential security, surveillance, power, AV, networking, wire and cable, accessories, and more. Now a member of the PowerHouse Alliance, AlarMax will begin expanding its product line to support the 250+ brands available from the distributor alliance.

“Joining the PowerHouse Alliance is a major milestone for me personally, as well as for the AlarMax business,” said AlarMax president, Roger Graf. “2020 will be a year of growth for all as we work together with the rest of the PowerHouse members to expand our training programs, product lines, and convenient locations available to our valuable dealers.”

“With the addition of AlarMax, the PowerHouse Alliance is larger than ever, with 13 members conveniently serving dealers across 54 locations nationwide,” said PowerHouse Alliance executive director, Dennis Holzer. “We are excited to have AlarMax on board as they bring a solid line card with deep roots in the security and surveillance market. We look forward to cross-sharing knowledge and expertise, adding to our robust dealer training programs, and giving our customers even more access to the right products at the right time in order to be successful in 2020.”