Portugal’s Music Festival Features DOOH Technology

PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS joined Portugal’s NOS ALIVE music festival, at the Passeio Maritime de de Algés, in Lisbon through its kiosks and digital billboards.

Kiosk at Nos Alive

The kiosks and billboards allowed the public was able to gain access to a range of useful information while they were in the venue. The objective was to respond to the challenges that a phenomenon with this dimension can provide.

The devices allowed visitors to take selfies, view the program of the event, consult the enclosure map and access the timetable of public transportation, among other functions.