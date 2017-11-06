Platt Retail Institute Releases Journal of Retail Analytics.

Platt Retail Institute has released its Q3 issue of the Journal of Retail Analytics.



The Journal of Retail Analytics is a comprehensive quarterly publication that includes news and case studies regarding retail analytics, digital customer-facing technologies, and related topics. It provides a snapshot of the economy as it impacts retailers and consumers. In addition, the Journal examines trends in the use of retail analytics and details developments in the digital communications industry.

The Q3 2017 Journal Articles Include: Consumers are the Real 'Things' in the Internet of Things, Digital Experience is the On-Location Element of Customer Experience, Evidence of the Value of Consumer Engagement Via Branded Apps, Insights into Deploying RFID Systems in Retail, The Apple Store Versus the Microsoft Store, and Why Effective Content on Digital Signage Drives Sales at Retail.