Platinum Tools Launches Weatherproof Keystone Jack

Platinum Tools (opens in new tab) has released its new Weatherproof Keystone Jack. The jack is IP-64 rated and ideal for easy access to data while keeping the port away from elements.

“There are those installs where your RJ45 ports will need ruggedized protection due to exposure to water, dust, corrosion, harsh elements, and vibration,” explained Sean Rothermel, Platinum Tools product manager. “An easy, simple, and affordable solution is the Platinum Tools Weatherproof Keystone Jack. Designed for use in weather exposed areas, this IP64-rated jack mounts within a junction box or any one-inch cutout or threaded hole for easy access to data while keeping the port away from the elements.”

Features and specifications include: