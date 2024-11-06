Planar Is Expanding Its Simplicity Series

Planar has enhanced its Simplicity Series with the Planar Simplicity P Series LCD displays. The new series of large format displays is designed and certified for 24x7 usage to support digital signage applications requiring continuous operation, such as wayfinding, emergency messaging, advertising, and menu boards.

The new Planar Simplicity P Series offers models in 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, and 86-inch sizes delivering 500-nit brightness and media playback. Fully integrated multi-touch models are also available for all sizes, featuring 20 simultaneous touch points and fine-tip stylus support for interactive experiences.

The release of Planar Simplicity P Series follows the cybersecurity certification from the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) for the Planar Simplicity M Series line of 4K LCD displays. ETSI EN 303 645 is designed to prevent large-scale, prevalent attacks against smart devices by establishing a security baseline for connected consumer products, in addition to providing a basis for future IoT certification schemes.

The new Planar Simplicity P Series is also certified to the most stringent global cybersecurity standard, better protecting customers from cybersecurity risks and offering peace of mind, in addition to extended run time. The new large format display also maintains the product family’s ENERGY STAR certification, which identifies the series as a solution that saves operation costs and electricity.