PixelFLEX to Showcase LED Airport Technologies at ACI-NA Conference

Offering a complete schedule of innovative sessions, workshops and educational opportunities, the ACI-NA Conference and Exhibition brings together more than 2,100 delegates from over 200 airports nationwide. With an exhibition showcase opening on October1, 2018, inside the Music City Center Exhibition Hall, Nashville-based will be in Booth 632 to display their line of LED video solutions designed to create a more interactive and stress-free airport experience.

“Digital signage plays a significant role in how consumers receive information, and that is especially true at airports,” said David Venues, Chief Marketing Officer, PixelFLEX. “It can inform, engage, and persuade, and the technology has evolved from the simple listing of arrivals and departures, into many new applications involving dynamic visual content that heightens passenger engagement while traveling.”

With technologies designed to provide airport solutions to Wayfinding, Advertising, Entertainment, and even Emergency Information, the implementation of LED video is both a cost-effective and ideal way to provide airline passengers and employees with a unique airport environment. To find out more about how digital signage impacts airports around the world visit www.pixelflexled.com.

The 2018 ACI-NA Annual Conference and Exhibition will take place September 30-October 2, 2018 at the Music City Center, 201 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203. For complete information about the ACI-NA Conference and a full Exhibition schedule, visit www.annual.aci-na.org.