PixelFLEX Revitalizes Worship Experience at Southside Baptist

Southside Baptist partnered with PixelFLEX to upgrade their antiquated LCD video system in a move to pave the way for a heightened worship experience.



“In our previous design, we had an array of twenty-four 65-inch LCD TV’s, with a 2-inch bezel around each unit, so you can only imagine our challenges and frustrations,” said Chris Clark, Southside Baptist Director of Media. “With the LCD display, it was impossible to create a seamless image, and it looked a bit clunky and cheap. Since I go to a lot of sporting events, I knew LED video would be an ideal solution, and we couldn’t be happier with our new high-definition, video system from PixelFLEX.”

PixelFLEX installed a high-resolution FLEXTour 2.8mm LED video display. A robust, high-definition and curve-able LED video display, FLEXTour is designed specifically for the rigorous demands of live entertainment productions. With its rigging capabilities that allow for traditional and off-set configurations, each 500mmx1000mm tile is fully front-serviceable and its integrated climbing ladder allows for quick access to displays flown high overhead. Built with the highest standard in components including the new NovaStar A8s receiving card, FLEXTour is completely flicker-free.

“During our initial research, we also thought about the possibility of using a projection system, but it’s simply not as bright as LED video, and you have to worry about regularly changing bulbs," said Clark. "LED video is just better all-around, from both a maintenance and performance perspective, and after meeting with PixelFLEX, I knew that no matter what LED product we chose, it would be a PixelFLEX solution because working with them is like working with a friend.”

Getting started on the initial design, Clark knew that the size of the screen might present a small challenge. With a custom configuration needed to fit into the worship design, Clark also wanted to make sure that the image quality was something that no one in the congregation would forget.

“Physically speaking, we have a pretty odd shaped area where the video display hangs that is a little wider than a standard 16:9 format, roughly 29-feet wide and 11.5-feet tall,” said Clark. “Since we didn’t want to change anything else about our worship design, I gave PixelFLEX our dimensions to see what they thought. We didn’t necessarily have a particular pixel pitch in mind either, but we really wanted something that was going to be colorful, bright, and completely clear. After that, they gave me a few options, and we chose the FLEXTour 2.8mm, which is insanely good.”

Now that the design was ready to move forward with a FLEXTour solution, it was time to mount the new system. Using the existing truss structure that was already in place for the old LCD displays, the team was able to quickly assemble the new LED video wall and get it ready for content.

“I am the full-time video technician at Southside Baptist and then we also have a volunteer crew that assists as well,” said Clark. “During the installation, the FLEXTour system went together very easily, and as far as control, we come straight out of a computer running ProPresenter, into the PixelFLEX sending unit, and then to the LED screen in a very simple process. We are now using it for just about everything that you can think of, and it’s completely changed the experience for our congregation.”

In a digital world where people are engaging with dynamic content in all phases of their lives, LED video is continuing to show how drastically it can enhance any worship experience. Behind the screen, Clark is quick to explain that LED video not only enhances the viewers experience, but it also simplifies that of the technician.