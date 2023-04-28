Philips X-Line Video Wall Displays Achieve Quantum Ultra Certification

When coupled with Extron (opens in new tab) Quantum Ultra and Quantum Ultra II 8K Videowall Processors, select models of the Philips X-Line series of displays from PPDS (opens in new tab) have been certified for consistent, stable presentation of source content. These video wall displays have passed Extron’s extensive testing program and are now identified as “Quantum Ultra Certified."

“Video wall applications demand the highest level of dependability and performance, especially for mission-critical installations,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “The Quantum Ultra processor’s configurability and capabilities, such as support of 8K video and 500 Gbps bus throughput, combined with installation of Quantum Ultra Certified devices like the highly popular Philips X-Line display series mean reliable videowall performance from integration to operation, including in mission-driven and 24/7 environments."

Philips X-Line models currently certified include the 55-inch BDL3207X, BDL4107X, and BDL8007X, the 65-inch BDL6005X, and the 49 and 55-inch BDL2105X, which are also TAA compliant.

The Quantum Ultra certification program minimizes compatibility concerns. System designers can take comfort knowing that the image processing and display products have been tested together using established parameters, such as image acquisition, image stability, and EDID management. By specifying a Quantum Ultra Certified display, you can streamline videowall integration, reducing the need for on-site troubleshooting.