Penn State World Campus Taps Google Cloud to Build Virtual Advising Assistant (Campus Technology)

"At the start of the spring 2020 semester this January, Penn State World Campus will have a new artificial intelligence tool for answering the most common requests from its undergraduate students. A virtual assistant will help academic advisers at the online institution screen student e-mails for certain keywords and phrases, and then automatically pull relevant information for the advisers to send to students."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Penn State is in the news again for its technological edge—this time for its smart utilization of AI. This new program, rolling out in 2020, will use AI to assist Penn State's academic advisers, optimize resources, and maximize the interaction time between advisors and students.