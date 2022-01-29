PenguinIN, Actility & Abeeway Partner to Offer Enhanced Smart Tracking Solutions

PenguinIN, Actility and its subsidiary Abeeway are entering into a partnership aimed at expanding their IoT solutions portfolios with joint offers, focusing primarily on Managed Indoor Positioning and Navigation serving a wide range of industries including healthcare, construction, Oil & Gas, airports, education, hotels, theme parks and shopping centers.

Headquartered in Irvine, CA, with a regional office in Dubai, PenguinIN is a leading indoor positioning and IoT use cases provider. The company creates digital parallel for physical spaces to optimize day-to-day processes and offer unique experiences for visitors and operators. PenguinIN leverages all available radio and sensor information to provide state-of-the-art indoor positioning information to build ROI-driven use cases, with solutions that have already been proven successful in some of the most challenging environments.

[In Partnership, OCK, Actility and Abeeway Aim to Strengthen LoRaWAN IoT Adoption in Asia and to Promote the Use of Tracking Devices Globally]

The use of LoRaWAN connectivity is one of the keys to success of such use cases. LoRaWAN is a widely used wireless protocol that allows battery-powered sensors to communicate with IoT applications via a long-range, ultra-low data rate connection, resulting in longer battery life.

Actility provides the LoRaWAN IoT connectivity management solution with ThingPark Enterprise, a platform that helps customers build network infrastructure by managing LoRaWAN gateways, adding sensors, monitoring network operations and controlling the flow of data to application servers, enabling the deployment of large-scale IoT projects in record time. Actility's subsidiary, Abeeway, provides various tracking devices that work both indoors and outdoors thanks to their multi- technology geolocation system, integrating GPS, Abeeway's patented Low-power GPS, Wi-Fi Sniffing and Bluetooth Low Energy.

Actlity Was the Right Fit

As PenguinIN expands its portfolio of use cases, the need has surfaced for a fully controllable long-range backhaul technologies. Actility was the right fit with its know-how, acquired through years of experience and thousands of use cases deployed, to help them complete their offers with solutions for private network server management and Abeeway asset management devices.

[Global Smart Badge Industry Report 2021-2026; Expected to Grow by Over $10 Billion with North America Leading]

PenTrack is a software-based, cloud-hosted indoor tracking solution offering impressive accuracy and performance. It works with off-the-shelf tags and does not require proprietary hardware. Whether it is venue-wide presence or room-level accuracy, their machine learning algorithms ensure that clients get the best accuracy with cost efficiency to satisfy their use cases. Using Meraki's Location APIs, PenguinIN works with clients deploying Meraki infrastructure to enable PenNav and PenTrack solutions.

PenNav is a leading turn-by-turn indoor navigation solution delivered through mobile applications and digital kiosks. This solution is enriched with location-based messages, analytics and business rules. Offered as a managed service, accuracy of indoor positioning is maintained long after the initial system setup.

Advantages of Abeeway Long Autonomy Devices

With LoRaWAN connectivity, Abeeway long autonomy devices allow continuous usage for months and years. The devices work both indoors and outdoors owing to their multi-technology geolocation system, integrating GPS, Abeeway's patented low-power GPS, Wi-Fi Sniffing, Bluetooth Low Energy and Bluetooth LE Beaconing feature for precise indoor tracking. Abeeway devices combine cutting-edge location technologies, robust hardware, a meticulous selection of high-performing low-power chipsets and the no-compromise optimization of software.

[Senzary and Actility join forces to ease IoT and LoRaWAN adoption]

Making Abeeway trackers compatible with PenguinIN software allows new types of use cases for indoor and outdoor geolocation. The integrated solution is designed to deliver reliable location data even in complex indoor and outdoor use cases or hazardous environments like a construction site, a mine, a refinery. It provides real-time data of the operating status of machines and monitoring of mobile assets as well as people. This unique, custom fit IoT tracking solution is particularly relevant for use cases such as asset tracking and management in indoor facilities, factories, resource tracking, theft prevention, warehouse logistics, fleet management and much more.