Peerless-AV’s Brian McClimans Elected to Executive Board of DSF

Peerless-AV announced the appointment of Brian McClimans, Vice President of Sales for North America and APAC, as the new Treasurer of the Executive Board of the Digital Signage Federation.



Since 2013, McClimans has served on the Board of Directors for the Digital Signage Federation, and currently heads up the Outreach and Advocacy Committee. In his new position, McClimans will serve as Treasurer, and will also continue with his other leadership positions as well.

“Brian is a highly accomplished veteran of the global AV industry, and can often be found headlining speaking engagements and collaborative presentations at industry events,” said Nick Belcore, Executive Vice President of Peerless-AV. “We are proud of his election to the Digital Signage Federation Executive Board and are certain that this position will further expand his role in shaping the digital signage industry.”

McClimans has more than 25 years of experience in the audiovisual manufacturing and distribution industry, and has played a key role in the development and implementation of numerous national digital signage projects, including video walls, menu boards, and interactive kiosk solutions.

“It has been an honor to serve on the Board of Directors for DSF and I am excited to now become involved in an even greater capacity as Treasurer,” said McClimans.