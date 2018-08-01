Peerless-AV Launches New Motorized Collaboration Cart

The What: Peerless-AV has launched its Motorized Collaboration Cart (SR598ML3). An extension of Peerless-AV’s line of AV carts, the Motorized Collaboration Cart now integrates the use of actuators, making it easier for users to raise and lower touch-enabled displays.

The What Else: The Motorized Collaboration Cart is ADA compliant, offering display height adjustment up to 25.6 inches with the touch of a button. For improved safety, the Motorized Collaboration Cart is UL962 listed and features a safety limit function, which automatically reverses direction when a collision is detected in an upward, downward, or lateral force.

“Our new Motorized Collaboration Cart will be instrumental in education and corporate settings going forward,” said Nick Belcore, executive vice president of global sales and marketing, Peerless-AV. “This cart offers safety, accessibility, and adjustability with a robust feature set that other carts on the market simply do not include as standard options.”

The Motorized Collaboration Cart touts a six-outlet, 2160-joule-rated surge suppressor and a 15-foot preinstalled cord in the rear of the cart, as well as a large enclosure with plenty of space for small PCs, additional cables, and keyboards, and an opening for external Wi-Fi antenna. Despite the roomy enclosure, the base is designed to fit easily through doorways, but does include rubber bumpers to prevent damage to walls and doors.

Focusing on ease of use, the Motorized Collaboration Cart features 4-inch casters for rigidity and stability, and a preassembled design with no wiring required.

The Bottom Line: Designed for applications such as education and corporate settings, the cart interacts with touch-enabled technology, allowing users to focus on the content of their presentation and foster a participative environment that everyone can take part in.

Peerless-AV’s Motorized Collaboration Cart is available now through Peerless-AV direct sales representatives and authorized distribution networks.