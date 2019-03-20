Peerless-AV Introduces Upgraded All-in-One Kiosk Powered by BrightSign at DSE 2019

The What: Just in time for DSE 2019, Peerless-AV has introduced the second generation of its All-in-One Kiosk powered by BrightSign (KIPICT2555). Featuring a sleek and stylish design with lean frames and a smaller footprint, the new and improved All-in-One Kiosk seamlessly creates a complete digital signage solution for any indoor application setting, according to the company.

The What Else: The All-in-One Kiosk, powered by a BrightSign XT1144 Expanded I/O Player, is designed for a variety of settings, including hospitality, retail, corporate, transportation, entertainment, and education. The updated kiosk delivers Full HD 1080p60 single video decoding, HTML support, networked content playback, as well as an abundant set of features, including interactivity via the GPIO port, remote snapshot, live text, media feeds, and multi-zone.

“With a continued focus on providing customers with fully integrated solutions, we are excited to introduce the latest iteration of our popular All-in-One Kiosk powered by BrightSign,” said Brian McClimans, vice president of sales for North America and APAC, Peerless-AV. “The new All-in-One Kiosk now includes a slimmer design and a new media player that delivers faster and more powerful HTML and graphics engine as well as an HDMI input to play content from other devices. From wayfinding to entertainment to advertising to digital merchandising, the new All-in-One Kiosk can be easily implemented to create an interactive customer experience.”

The Bottom Line: With an integrated 55-inch commercial LCD display offering 10 points of IR touch, the new All-in-One Kiosk fully engages users through a Wi-Fi enabled device, such as a tablet, computer, or phone. It can be see at DSE 2019 in Booth 2407.