Peerless-AV at InfoComm 2022: dvLED Walls, Digital Signage, and More on Display

Audiovisual industry professionals and leaders across the world will gather in Las Vegas at InfoComm 2022 from June 8-10. At this year’s show, Peerless-AV (opens in new tab) will be showcasing its latest digital signage and AV solutions, including kiosks, dvLED video wall mounts, outdoor TVs/displays, interactive display carts, and more at Booth N2831.

SEAMLESS dvLED Video Walls

(Image credit: Peerless-AV)

The uniquely designed SEAMLESS dvLED Mounting Systems will be a main showcase in the Peerless-AV booth this year. Available in both Bespoke and Kitted options, these innovative mounting systems are designed to solve even the most complex design and integration challenges to create an ideal solution for any unique application. SEAMLESS Kitted solutions offer the highest level of Z-adjustment to help overcome installation irregularities. SEAMLESS Bespoke solutions are precision manufactured for tight tolerances, offering a meticulous fit for custom shapes and aggressive curves.

(Image credit: Peerless-AV)

Outdoor Rated TVs & Displays

In addition, will be a first-time U.S. showing of the 75-inch Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display with new generation 65-inch and 55-inch display models that will all be launching later this year. Designed for all-weather, extreme temperature applications, these new models retain an unmatched ingress protection (IP) rating and award-winning feature set with significant mechanical and operating system enhancements. The new models are fan-cooled and include a patented thermal exhaust system that keeps internal components cooled in extreme heat. They also include a gyroscopic sensor that detects any movement of the display and sends an alert to warn of potential tampering or theft.

Kiosks and Digital Menu Boards

Kiosks at the booth include the Outdoor Digital Menu Boards (KOF555 models). These modular, all-weather-rated outdoor digital menu boards support 55-inch outdoor digital signage displays from Peerless-AV and LG.

Also on display will be an Outdoor Smart City Kiosk with 55-inch Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Displays (KOP25-XHB models). These modern kiosks are functional and can endure the rigors of everyday use. The Smart City Kiosks are easy to install and are ideal for sharing community information, travel, weather details, and more. Also on display will be the versatile, indoor Portrait Kiosk (KIPC25 models), which is an ideal solution for wayfinding, advertising, digital merchandising, and more.

(Image credit: Peerless-AV)

Interactive Display Mounts and More

Additional display mounts include SmartMount Digital Menu Board Mounts (DS-MBZ models), DesignerSeries Articulating Wall Mounts (OSUA771PU, IM771PU), Universal TV Stand (PTS6X4), and more.

Training Sessions

In addition to exhibiting new and award-winning solutions, Peerless-AV will also be participating in two different trainings on Wednesday, June 8th (all times local).