Peerless-AV Adds Diamond Level to its Certified Installer Program

Peerless-AV has launched the newest level of its Certified Installer Training Program—the Diamond Level. The level, entitled, “Video Wall Mounting Systems for Direct View LED Displays,” is led by long-time industry experts who have the sales application and engineering experience to make every job successful for those who attend, according to Peerless-AV.

Peerless-AV’s new Certified Installer Training Program course provides instruction on direct view LED displays and video wall mounting systems. Participants will learn about direct view LED technology and the benefits of these displays, allowing professionals to identify the features of LED video wall mounting systems. In addition, the course will focus on distinguishing between and the installation of flat, pull out, universal, and dedicated LED mounts. Finally, participants will learn how to understand and explain the preparation and installation procedures for configuring these video walls. Step-by-step instructions for completing an application will also be provided.

Peerless-AV’s now five-level Certified Installer Training Program is designed to give system integrators and installers an edge on the competition by providing them with both industry education and Peerless-AV-specific training; the trainings are compliant with continuing education standards and are certified by both AVIXA and CEDIA.

To learn more or to schedule a training session, visit www.peerless-av.com/en-us/training, call 800-865-2112 ext. 400, or email training@peerless-av.com.