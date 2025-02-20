AVI Systems Achieves SDVoE Certified Design House Status

AVI Systems has been designated as the newest SDVoE Certified Design House. This certification recognizes AVI Systems’ commitment to delivering audiovisual solutions and elevating user experiences through the seamless integration of SDVoE-based technology.

Founded in 1974, AVI Systems has grown into the largest global audiovisual services provider, serving customers worldwide. As an employee-owned company, AVI Systems emphasizes accountability and excellence in every project. Their dedication to core values—integrity, elevation, curiosity, oneness and stewardship—has been key to their growth and success. With over 30 locations across the United States and operational capabilities in 164 cities across 50 countries, AVI Systems continues to lead the way in delivering comprehensive AV solutions on a global scale.

“As technology providers collaborate to standardize the adoption of Ethernet for transporting AV signals, it's crucial that our design engineers at AVI Systems achieve the SDVoE Certified Design House designation,” said Paul Mueller, director of engineering at AVI Systems. “This certification reinforces our commitment to a standards-based approach to AV technology and also ensures we remain at the forefront of promoting interoperability and innovation in commercial AV environments. AVI recognizes the significant progress made, especially in strengthening the connections between system integrators and manufacturers. By continuing to focus on these areas, we position ourselves to lead in an ever-evolving industry and better serve our customers.”

“We are excited to welcome AVI Systems as an SDVoE Certified Design House,” said Stephane Tremblay, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Globally recognized for their commitment to excellence, AVI Systems understands the importance of standardizing the adoption of Ethernet for transporting AV signals. We are honored that many of their design engineers have earned the prestigious SDVoE Certified Design House designation, further solidifying their leadership in the industry.”

The SDVoE Certified Design House program is an extension of the SDVoE Certified Design Partner initiative, which acknowledges companies with expertise in designing and implementing SDVoE systems. To achieve this certification, at least 25% of a company’s technical staff must hold the SDVoE Certified Design Partner certification, demonstrating their deep understanding and capability in deploying SDVoE technology for scalable and high-performance AV-over-IP systems.