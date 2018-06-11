Peerless-AV Showcases New Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display at APTA Rail Conference

(Image credit: Peerless-AV)

Peerless-AV will showcase its latest and most advanced display at APTA's 2018 Rail Conference, June 10-11 at the at Colorado Convention Center, Hall A, Booth 202.

The Peerless-AV Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display is capable of year-round outdoor digital signage with an IP68 rating and a patented Dynamic Thermal Transfer system; the display also offers an operating temperature range or -31 degree Fahrenheit to 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display can be used in a variety of transportation services, like on a subway platform or inside of a monorail car. According to the company, it features the highest environmental rating in its class, optic bonding, and an IPS and High TNI panel; the display is designed to work in direct sunlight without compromising the life of the panel or its color accuracy.

Peerless-AV will be showcasing its new Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Display at the 2018 Rail Conference, June 10-11 at Booth 202.