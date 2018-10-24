Peavey Unveils SP 2P Powered Speaker System

The What: Peavey has unveiled its new SP 2P Powered Speaker System. Expanding on the SP Series for live audio performance, the SP 2P is comprised of two switching power amplifiers that provide a high level of technological sophistication, as well as professional grade speaker components for clarity and impact.

The What Else: The dual power amplifiers in the SP 2P system are low-distortion switching units that provide 1000W peak available power into the nominal 4-ohm load of the woofer, and a 500W peak available power into the nominal 8-ohm load of the tweeter. The power supply for both amps is a switch mode type for low weight and high efficiency. Both amps have Peavey's DDT compression, which is designed to minimize audible power amplifier clipping.

Like other units in Peavey’s SP Series, the SP 2P has a 15-inch Black Widow BWX series woofer, but now with a long-throw voice coil for even stronger low frequencies. The 2-inch RX 22CT titanium diaphragm compression driver is coupled to a quadratic throat waveguide and has a coverage pattern of 100 degrees horizontal by 50 degrees vertical.

The back panel of the SP 2P is engineered to satisfy a range of pro-audio needs. Two independent mixed input channels each offer a balanced input to the preamp/EQ electronics and a level control. Each channel has one combo female XLR and 1/4-inch TRS phone jack, switchable between mic-level and line-level sensitivity. Additionally, channel two has an added 3.5mm media jack. A line-out section has male XLR connectors, and the thru outputs allow linking of additional speaker systems or feed of the signal to a powered subwoofer. A rotary knob allows the user to select and choose menu options, such as the dynamic bass boost and nine-band EQ, on the LCD display screen. The SP 2P is fan-cooled for maximum reliability.

Speakers in Peavey’s SP Series are light and compact, making them easier to pack in a van or install in the club. Weighing in at about 60 pounds and measuring 30 inches high by 20 inches wide by 20 inches deep, the SP 2P is constructed from plywood augmented with internal braces and covered with a textured black painted finish. The trapezoidal unit has a full-length coated perforated steel grille, offering an attractive yet durable powered speaker system. A four-way handle on each side provides ease of transport, while multiple fly points are provided to allow overhead rigging. A pole mount is also included.

The Bottom Line: With the Peavey SP 2P is positioned as a reasonably priced loudspeaker system capable of up to 130dB peak SPL, and is well suited for a variety of applications, including sound reinforcement, public address, side-fill system, karaoke, and musical playback.