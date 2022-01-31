Pearson Acquires Credentialing Provider Credly (Campus Technology)

"Pearson today announced the $200 million acquisition of Credly, expanding its presence in the workforce skills sector."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Pearson is shoring up its market position, bolstering the development of workforce-ready skills by purchasing Credly for $200 million. "Credly complements our other recent acquisition — Faethm — to address the full learner journey, enabling us to work with employers and employees to identify skills needs, provide learning to address those needs and offer trusted credentialing to prove proficiency," says Pearson exec Andy Bird.