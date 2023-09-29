Panoramania—Meet the New MAXHUB 5K Display Designed for Microsoft Teams

MAXHUB recently introduced its 105-inch ultra-wide 5K display. Designed with the new hybrid work environment in mind, the 21:9 aspect ratio enables the front-row layout of Microsoft Teams Rooms to be showcased in full.

In the hybrid world, all video conference participants should be seen, and sufficient space should be available for content visualization. The focus during development of the new MAXHUB display was on making collaboration more natural and increasing productivity. The display was thus designed to support all popular conferencing platforms. A partnership with Microsoft enabled the user interface design to perfectly adapt to the 21:9 aspect ratio (in 5,120x2,160, 60 Hz resolution) and seamlessly display the Front Row layout. Two integrated 16W and one 15W speaker ensure optimum audio reproduction. The display has been designed for 16/7 operation, and its slim, elegant contours meet the demands of modern work environments.

The MAXHUB Share collaboration solution is integrated into the display to facilitate simplified, wireless content sharing. This enables encrypted data transfer from any device, regardless of operating system, via Miracast and Airplay.

The display offers a variety of interfaces, including a USB-C connection providing 100 watts of charging power. An RS232 port ensures direct integration into a network is possible, and an OPS slot guarantees the display remains future proof. An integrated motion sensor automatically switches the show on as soon as movement is detected so meetings can begin without delay.