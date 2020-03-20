'Panic-gogy': Teaching Online Classes During The Coronavirus Pandemic (NPR)

"2020 marks the year of the country's most notorious pandemic ever, COVID-19. The fast-moving virus is a respiratory illness that can spread from person-to-person, causing mild upper-respiratory tract illnesses."—Source: NPR

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The complexity of taking courses online and switching to remote delivery are intense for IT teams and faculty. But, for students to succeed in this transition, some simplifications could do more than streamline their learning — it could also offer important support during uncertain times.