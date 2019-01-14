Panasonic Releases LiveCTRL Mobile App for PTZ Cameras

The What: Panasonic has announced the immediate availability of the LiveCTRL mobile application enabling control, streaming, and switching of select Panasonic pan/tilt/zoom from an iPad Pro device.

The What Else: LiveCTRL for iPad is now available in the iTunes store for free. LiveCTRL for iPad allows you to monitor/control a single camera, while in-app purchases unlock multi-camera features and enable streaming production and control of up to four cameras.

The LiveCTRL app is a partnership between Panasonic and Cinamaker Inc., the iOS-based live video production platform. LiveCTRL is a simple system affording streamed video, camera, and audio control, and power from a single cable. The app is compatible with Panasonic AW-HE40, AW-UE70, and AW-HE130 PTZ cameras as input sources. Users can also add iPhones as camera sources in addition to Panasonic cameras.

Live-streamed preview and control of a single camera inherits the current web user interface functionality with a more elegant and modern interface, with the addition of camera presets with thumbnail preview so users can quickly remember and trigger presets for PTZ cameras.

With LiveCTRL, a single camera stream can be sent to streaming platforms and social media outlets such as Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Upgrading to the premium license permits a user to switch between multiple cameras, live stream, and record, record and mix audio, add graphics, titles, logos, and b-roll video, and push a finished production to the same streaming platforms and social media outlets. Free and premium features are powered by Cinamaker technologies.

In terms of operation, Panasonic cameras, iPhone camera clients, and the LiveCTRL application running on an iPad Pro device will be connected on a network, further advancing Panasonic’s innovative network workflow.

The Bottom Line: Panasonic’s current generation of PTZ cameras features advanced video encoding and control for IP networks. LiveCTRL leverages this functionality and can facilitate single or multi-camera live streamed monitoring and control that utilizes a newly designed software joystick and remote operator interface for enabling smooth control and fine-tuning.