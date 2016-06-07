Panasonic Acquires Northern California-based Audio Installer Pro Media

Panasonic Enterprise Solutions has completed the acquisition of the AV installation business of audio technology specialist Pro Media, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition of Pro Media, based in Martinez, California, is the most recent part of Panasonic’s strategy to strengthen its capacity to act as a master integrator and contractor for audio and video solutions in stadiums, arenas, and other live entertainment venues. The audio, AV. and broadcast cable design, engineering and integration experience complements the company’s existing live events business platform and benefits the company to scale and expand its in-house audio capabilities and expertise.

“This acquisition is the third for the Enterprise Solutions team in the last year; allowing Panasonic to further improve operational efficiencies, while also enabling us to better serve our customers with professional-grade, large-scale audio solutions,” said Don Szczepaniak, executive vice president, Sensory Solutions, Panasonic Enterprise Solutions Company. “Now, with the enhanced audio solutions that Pro Media brings to the complete package, we expect even greater growth ahead.”

Pro Media is known for its work in major league sports with installations at Dodger Stadium, AT&T Stadium (Dallas Cowboys), Lambeau Field (Green Bay Packers), MetLife Stadium (New York Jets and New York Giants), and American Airlines Center (Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars).

Together Panasonic and Pro Media offer customers an expanded portfolio of products and services for a comprehensive and integrated solution.

As part of the acquisition, the management and core team members of Pro Media will co-locate and collaborate with the Sensory Solutions business area of Panasonic in Denver, Colorado and Dallas, Texas.