Our Greatest Strength Is Our Greatest Vulnerability (Inside Higher Ed)

"We tend to think often about the worldwide reach and impact of online learning. Through online, we have the power to change lives and societies. However, we are seriously vulnerable, more so, one might argue, than our campus-based colleagues. The online digital nature of our field is such that we are subject to outages and cyberattacks. One might be able to convene a campus-based class without the network, without an LMS, without asynchronous communication features. But without these capabilities, our online classes would be crippled."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We often frame the anytime/anywhere nature of online learning as an asset. But it can also be seen as a major vulnerability — without connectivity, the classes cannot be taken. Inside Higher Ed breaks it down.