Orienting Students to Online Learning: A Must for Student Success (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Whether enrolling in a single online class or a fully virtual program, students need to be prepared for the academic and social learning that compose their educational journey. While some may arrive with years of online learning experience, others will require familiarization with processes, tools, expectations, and the campus community—and all will benefit from an introduction to their new academic community."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you want students to be successful, especially during the uncertainty of our current moment, it's important to support them on their journey so they feel confident. A structured online orientation can help ease the transition.