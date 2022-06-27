Optoma Technologies' Calibre Adds New Sales Director for North America

Calibre (opens in new tab) has appointed Mike Novak as sales director for North America. Novak hit the ground running with the Calibre New Product Preview Showcase at InfoComm 2022. The event revealed a One Canvas Solution incorporating the Calibre LEDFusion Pro with splicing features across multiple screens.

Novak is based in Buffalo, NY. He joins Calibre from Daktronics, where he managed various verticals including airport and transit, out-of-home advertising, spectaculars and reseller/AV groups, and developed new markets and revenue streams.

“The Americas is the single largest market for growth in high-performance LED systems and solutions,” said Steve Su at Calibre. “I’m delighted to welcome Mike Novak to the Calibre team during our rapid growth phase. His leadership, collaborative style and experience in setting up sales strategy and channel development will be leveraged to establish Calibre as a preferred supplier of LED video displays.”

“Joining Calibre at this stage of their evolutionary growth is an exciting prospect," said Novak. "Calibre is already well known for their reliable processing technology and customer service and we will build on that foundation with localized support for our growing customer base, expanding into new markets and applications.”