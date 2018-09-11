Optoma Launches ProScene ZU750 Projector

The What: Optoma unveiled the Optoma ProScene ZU750, a new addition to its successful ZU660, ZU80, and ZU1050 projectors.

The What Else: The Optoma ProScene ZU750 is a WUXGA laser phosphor projector designed for museums, boardrooms, houses of worship, and entertainment venues. With a laser light source delivering 7,500 ANSI lumens and a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, the ZU750 is built to project large images with amazing brightness, clarity, and sharpness, even in environments with high ambient light. It also delivers maximum projection flexibility and dependability with multiple installation features, including built-in edge blending, image warping, and color matching with HSG adjustment. The Optoma ZU750 is also compatible with several interchangeable premium lens options, and features motorized lens shift, zoom, and focus to cater to the various needs of installation professionals.

Features of the Optoma ZU750 include:

Resolution: 1920 x 1200 WUXGA

Brightness: 7,500 ANSI lumens

Contrast Ratio: 2,000,000:1

Light Source: Laser phosphor

20,000 hours of low-cost operation

Motorized lens shift, zoom and focus

Built-in edge blending, image warping and color matching with HSG adjustment

Four-corner adjustments

Connectivity: HDBaseT, 2 HDMI, DVI-D, VGA, and 3D SYNC In and Out

The Bottom Line: The Optoma ZU750, which goes for an estimated street priced $7,999, is shipping this month to Optoma authorized dealers and distributors including ProjectorPeople.com, ProjectorSuperstore.com, Full Compass, Audio General, and Visual Apex.