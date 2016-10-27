Optoma Launches Projection Mapper App

Optoma introduced Projection Mapper, the first mobile app to enable users to project images and video simultaneously onto multiple flat surfaces or three-dimensional objects to create artful entertainment displays.



In the past mapping has been limited to high-end commercial applications like concerts, theaters, museums and more, requiring expensive software and AV expertise.Optoma’s Projection Mapper, when coupled with a projector, opens the possibilities of mapping to virtually everyone.

Compatible with any projector that connects to smart devices via Airplay, Chromecast or HDMI cable, Projection Mapper is a simple new way to display pictures, videos and graphic displays onto any space. Mapping allows users to set multiple pieces of content to fit different surfaces simultaneously. With Projection Mapper you can DJ your own party while displaying cool graphics or images across different items in your home, or share family moments with photos displaying on one space while a family video runs on another. Beyond projecting content like movies, games and sports, users can now create engaging, live content experiences and digital art displays on nearly any surface.

The app enables users to achieve a professional mapping display, using multiple images and video at once, and map onto multiple surfaces and shapes, as well as time content to music. The app also offers professional grade, themed content packages for holidays, events and seasons to celebrate with and entertain family and friends

“As projection increasingly becomes a mainstream entertainment experience, we’re excited to bring fun and unique experiences to users,” said Brian Soto, head of product management, Optoma Technology. “Content mapping has existed in the professional realm for years, bringing art and entertainment to venues around the world. And with the holidays upon us, it opens endless possibilities for festive entertainment displays.”