Optoma Launches High-Brightness 1080p Projectors for Classrooms and Meeting Spaces

The What: Optoma has introduced the EH412 and EH412ST projectors, designed to deliver powerful image performance with flexible installation features and extensive connectivity options to meet the needs of professional environments.

The What Else: The Optoma EH412 and EH412ST deliver 4,500 and 4,000 lumens of brightness respectively, with 1080p HD resolution and support for 4K HDR input sources, sRGB, and REC.709 color profiles, with 50,000:1 contrast ratio. These projectors also feature keystone correction and RS-232 control, providing adaptability for a wide variety of corporate and education settings. The EH412 also features a 1.3X motorized zoom and vertical lens shift for flexible installations. With its short throw distance, the Optoma EH412ST can produce a 1080p, 4,000-lumen picture from just a few feet away. Both projectors feature 26dB fan noise to minimize disturbances during operation.

“Delivering high brightness for lights-on viewing, incredible installation flexibility, 4K image compatibility, and a long lamp life, the Optoma EH412 and EH412ST projectors incorporate several key features to accommodate the installation needs of professional settings, including meeting rooms, boardrooms and classrooms,” said Brian Soto, head of product management, Optoma Technology. “We value our channel partners and end users’ feedback, and we continue to innovate high-quality, flexible projection solutions at industry-leading prices.”

The Bottom Line: The EH412 and EH412ST professional projectors are designed to bring high brightness and dependability into classrooms, meeting rooms, and training rooms.