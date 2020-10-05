Optoma Expands QUAD Series with 163-Inch All-In-One LED Display

The What: Optoma has announced its new QUADZilla FHDQ163 Direct View LED display for the U.S. market. Improving upon the FHDQ130 QUAD LED display, the QUADZilla delivers 600 nits and 163-inch imagery with a simple three-step assembly process.

The What Else: The full HD 1080p FHDQ163 display features a slim detachable bezel, allowing integrators to combine multiple displays and create large-scale installations. With a 1.9mm pixel pitch, 4K UHD input compatibility, and QUAD LED technology, the display boasts a unique 4-in-1 Surface Mount Diode (SMD) layout, allowing for a smoother screen surface and a 170-degree wide-viewing angle for comfortable viewing from any point in the room.

Related: Optoma Releases Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels

Featuring built-in Calibre HQUltra 4K image processing technology, the 163-inch QUAD LED display delivers fast image switching and scaling to provide a high-quality picture with low-latency video processing. Optimized for seamless collaboration, the display wirelessly connects up to four devices for simultaneous images, document and screen sharing via the Optoma TapCast Pro app, and users can wirelessly upload content and control the display via the Fusion Connect app. In addition, the On Screen Display provides easy access to display settings and functions for control directly with the included remote. The display also features an ECO friendly <0.5W standby mode, minimizing power consumption and saving on energy costs.

“Our award-winning QUAD LED series provides effective display solutions for our customers looking to address the distinct installation needs for a variety of environments, including settings with high ambient lighting,” said Brian Soto, director of product management, Optoma Technology, Inc. “We are excited to expand the QUAD LED series with the all-in-one, single power cable FHDQ163 LED display, which mimics the same simplicity of a TV but at a larger scale and with stunning image quality, giving our customers a full variety of Optoma solutions that provide them with the best value for their investment.”

The Bottom Line: The all-in-one LED display comes pre-calibrated out of the box, removing the hassle of managing software and various associated files, while ensuring the image is optimized for immediate use—whether in a corporate lobby or boardroom, house of worship, retail, hospitality environment, or for digital signage.

Optoma’s FHDQ163 QUAD LED, launched earlier in Europe, won an ISE 2020 Installation Best of Show Award at ISE in Amsterdam.