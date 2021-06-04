Optoma Debuts New 130-Inch All-in-One LED Display

The What: Optoma has announced its new 130-inch Optoma FHDS130 SOLO LED, an all-in-one display unit for a variety of pro AV applications. The FHDS130 delivers a clear and bright image, and is engineered to be installed quickly, reducing LED display installation time from days to hours.

The What Else: The Optoma FHDS130 SOLO LED display features a smooth viewing surface, wide viewing angle, and a robust design. Featuring 1080p resolution, a 3,000Hz refresh rate, 800nits of brightness, and a 5,000:1 contrast ratio, the FHDS130 delivers a clear image for a variety of pro AV and digital signage scenarios. More in line with a consumer electronic installation, it is powered by a single power cable, versus traditional, complicated LED display installations that require multiple cables and complex wiring setups.

The display also features low power consumption when powered on, and an eco-friendly <0.5W standby mode to save energy and costs. According to the company, the Optoma FHDS130 not only costs significantly less to operate than a standard modular LED display, it also saves an average of 4,151 lbs. of CO2eq per year, which translates to the amount of CO2 emitted by a car for over seven months.

The Optoma FHDS130 can be easily mounted to walls with the included wall mount and is also compatible with an optional motorized stand for mobility. Additionally, the height of the display on the stand can be adjusted with the touch of a button to optimize the viewing angle.

“The Optoma FHDS130 was designed to appeal to a larger install base and variety of usage cases with its easy out-of-the-box installation and high-value price point,” said Leonardo Giuffrida, product manager at Optoma. “We’re excited to expand our award-winning lineup of LED displays, bringing together incredible performance, simplified installation and market-low pricing.”

The Bottom Line: Pre-calibrated out of the box to ensure an optimized image for immediate usage, the FHDS130 is well suited for boardrooms, classrooms, houses of worship, retail, and hospitality.