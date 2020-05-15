Open or Closed for the Fall? Colleges Begin to Decide, and Make Different Calls (EdSurge)

"Colleges are beginning to decide whether they will try to hold classes again in person in the fall or continue the unprecedented shift to all-online teaching when the new academic year starts. And different campuses are making different calls on how to carry on as the COVID-19 pandemic continues."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Some colleges are making the call on the fall, like the California State University system, which will hold most classes online, while schools like Purdue are planning to resume in-person instruction. Where does your institution stand?