"With Skype for Business set to retire on July 31, IT leaders at many higher education institutions will need to start thinking about transitioning to new videoconferencing systems, such as Microsoft Teams."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution is looking for a new videoconferencing solution to replace Skype for Business, you're in luck. Microsoft is offering resources to help streamline the transition to Teams, from online training programs to their FastTrack service.