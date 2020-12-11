Online Mentorship: A Worthwhile Investment (Faculty Focus)

"Mentorship can take various forms and serve numerous goals, however, McKinsey (2016) summarized the many definitions succinctly by stating that to mentor 'is to provide wise advice and instruction (p. 26).'."—Source: Faculty Focus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Mentorship offers benefits for both faculty and students, from academic and career insights to emotional support and social networking. While it can be more difficult to establish new mentor/mentee relationships during a pandemic, the opportunities provided by these interactions carry even more importance in uncertain times.