Online Is (Increasingly) Local (Inside Higher Ed)

"It's trendy to talk about how mega-universities -- high-enrollment institutions with a national footprint, typically online -- are the future of higher education. But assuming that many or most students will choose to enroll in an institution across the country or even in the next state ignores the reality that increasing numbers of online students choose to study close to home."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

More and more students are choosing schools close to where they live, even if they are pursuing a fully online degree program. Read why the choice to keep studies local is gaining steam.