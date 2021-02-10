Online giving rises again; how colleges can capitalize in 2021 (University Business)

"The deep uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic did not dissuade online donations from pouring into higher education institutions, which saw a 10% overall bump in 2020, according to a report released Tuesday by Boca Raton, FL-based solutions provider Anthology."—Source: University Business

Online giving is ramping up again. Here's how to make sure your institution is making the most of these new opportunities for online donations to help navigate continued uncertainty.