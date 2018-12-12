Online Course Enrollment Grows in Face of Shrinking College Enrollment (Campus Technology)

"The share of college students taking online courses has grown, up by about 6 percent, even as the overall number of people enrolled in higher education institutions dropped by about half a percent. "—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

There are so many important numbers to crunch in the latest report, and some of the findings contradicted other results. One of the most surprising takeaways: Traction for online learning was strongest in graduate programs at public institutions that enrolled students in exclusively online courses. Those programs saw growth of 11 percent. Get granular with more of the data in this Campus Technology article.