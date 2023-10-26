On Visualization Technologies: Audinate

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Patrick Prothe, Director of Marketing at Audinate shares insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

AVT Question: Please share insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

There are several trends to consider that reflect changing consumer expectations and technological advancements, ensuring investments remain relevant and impactful.

Content personalization continues to be a significant factor in most interactive experiences. Consumers are influenced in their personal lives by online shopping experiences and social media content curation that caters to their desires and interests. That curation is created by cataloging prior activity on the platform: What did they look at, like, or buy? What was their dwell time on the page? Did they leave a comment or review? Decision makers should pursue solutions that leverage AI to optimize content delivery and measure audience engagement.

As these solutions become more interconnected, security measures must be prioritized to protect against potential cyber threats and ensure data privacy compliance." —Patrick Prothe, Director of Marketing at Audinate

More digital applications are being used to display dynamic, real-time video content that requires low-latency audio. To support this trend, particularly in digital signage applications, Audinate partnered with ASPEED to develop Dante AV-A. Dante AV-A extends the Dante AV portfolio to hardware based on ASPEED’s popular AST1530/1535 system-on-chip (SoC). It delivers high-quality video and two channels of Dante audio that are instantly compatible with Dante-enabled audio products, simplifying distributed AV system design.

Platform management and security are increasingly crucial for any digital solution. As these solutions become more interconnected, security measures must be prioritized to protect against potential cyber threats and ensure data privacy compliance. Adding oversight of interactive projects to an already taxed IT organization means that managing the platforms must be easy and intuitive. Remote management capabilities and cloud-based solutions for centralized control and ease of content distribution are must-haves for any solution. 

By keeping these trends top of mind, decision makers can make informed choices that align with their organization's goals, engage their target audience effectively, and create memorable digital experiences that drive results.

