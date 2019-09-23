OER Embraced (Inside Higher Ed)

"An ambitious, Legislature-funded effort by nearly two dozen California community colleges to create degree and certificate pathways with no textbook costs is scaling up this year, and early -- if imperfect -- data suggest that the program is saving students money and improving their educational outcomes."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

By eliminating textbook costs, these community colleges in California are building more equity into their courses. OER doesn't just mean that students pay less, it can also remove barriers that could prevent learners from matriculating.