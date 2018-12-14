OER Cost Assessment Strategies (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Open educational resources (OER) have been on the horizon in higher education for over a decade, but only recently have they become part of the discussion of many institutions' strategic plans. According to Inside Higher Ed's 2018 survey of college and university presidents, 85% of presidents agreed that colleges should embrace OER."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, OER helps drastically reduce student costs, which in turn benefits institutions as well. But creating free content means schools have more to plan, manage, and maintain.