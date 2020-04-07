Ocean Matrix Joins the HDBaseT Alliance

Ocean Matrix has joined the HDBaseT Alliance.

“We are happy to welcome Ocean Matrix as one of our members,” said Tzahi Madgar, president of the HDBaseT Alliance. “The Alliance continues to promote and advance HDBaseT as the global standard for high-bandwidth, digital connectivity, and Ocean Matrix’s new HDBaseT devices will provide considerable benefits to the ProAV sector.”



The HDBaseT Alliance was established in 2010 by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Valens to promote and standardize HDBaseT for ultra-HD digital connectivity.

"We are very excited to support the high-quality technology presented by the HDBaseT Alliance and are looking forward to offering AV products that are certified to meet these standards," added Dan Coscarella, director of technology and sales at Ocean Matrix. "We are in the process of readying several HDBaseT extenders for market so that customers can reduce costs and streamline installations using a single Cat 5e/6/7 cable to transmit multiple signals and power."