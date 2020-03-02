NYU Response to Coronavirus Accelerates Digital Tool Adoption (Campus Technology)

"When New York University closed its NYU Shanghai campus in response to the COVID-19 epidemic in China, little did it realize how much students would appreciate the efforts the university went through to keep their learning on track."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the coronavirus continues to spread, digital tools and online learning are helping keep students connected to their studies. For NYU's Shanghai campus, this has meant embracing virtual lectures and increasing data capacities.