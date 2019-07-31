Legrand Introduces Nuvo Family of 8-Inch Passive Subwoofers and Matching Amplifiers

The What: Legrand has introduced a new family of Nuvo 8-inch in-ceiling and in-wall passive subwoofers and matching digital amplifiers.

The NV-SUBAMP500 (Image credit: Legrand | AV)

The What Else: Optimized for small, medium, and large home theaters and audio installations, the three compact single and dual subwoofers deliver a powerful, low-frequency impact, while the wall- and rack-mount amplifiers are packed with convenience features for maximum versatility.

For smaller installations, the NV-SUBIC8 in-ceiling subwoofer features a round magnetic grill — with an optional square grill available — and an infinite baffle design for maximum placement flexibility. The NV-SUBIW8 and NV-SUBIWDUAL8 in-wall single and dual subwoofers are designed for medium and large projects, respectively. Both units feature a sealed cabinet constructed of durable MDF for a distortion-free bass experience. The NV-SUBIW8 offers a square magnetic grill, while the NV-SUBIWDUAL8's grill is rectangular. All three subwoofers are backed by a lifetime warranty.

The VSUBIWDUAL8 subwoofer (Image credit: Legrand | AV)

Up to two NV-SUBIC8, NV-SUBIW8, and NV-SUBIWDUAL8 subwoofers can be deployed with their matching amplifiers: the 100W NV-SUBAMP100-xx, 200W NV-SUBAMP200-xx, and 500W NV-SUBAMP500-xx, respectively. All three units feature signal-sensing power activation, unfiltered LFE/RCA stereo inputs for connecting to most modern receivers, and variable crossover and phase control to match subwoofer output with the main speakers for premium performance and sound. A three-position EQ switch allows amplifier output to be tailored to any Nuvo in-ceiling or in-wall passive subwoofer.

The wall-mount NV-SUBAMP100-xx amplifier offers a convenient two-conductor connector to power an optional wireless receiver. The rack-mount NV-SUBAMP200-xx and NV-SUBAMP500-xx feature 12V DC trigger inputs and outputs, allowing them to control or be controlled by external devices. The NV-SUBAMP500-xx adds digital signal processing (DSP) for a variety of listening modes and an easy-to-navigate front screen. An IR input allows for simple use with control systems.

The Bottom Line: Legrand's new family of Nuvo subwoofers and amplifiers is available now.