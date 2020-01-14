Nureva to Debut New HDL200 System at ISE 2020

The What: Nureva is debuting its HDL200 audio conferencing system, the newest addition to the company’s line of advanced audio solutions, at ISE 2020.

The What Else: The HDL200 is powered by patented Microphone Mist technology, which fills the entire meeting space with thousands of virtual microphones so that everybody is heard no matter how softly they talk, where they move in the space, or the direction they face.

[Road to ISE 2020: Nureva]

“Our customers are receiving tremendous value from the HDL300 systems and have been asking when we will have a similar solution for their smaller rooms,” said Nancy Knowlton, the company's CEO. “With the introduction of the HDL200 system and Nureva Console, we are excited to offer them a full line of systems and management tools to support their desire for standardization and simplicity.”

The HDL200 has an integrated full-color display that is right-sized for small rooms to give in-room participants helpful information such as time, volume, and mute on/off. Further enhancements are envisioned through future integrations with other products such as room control, building information management, and room booking systems.

The Bottom Line: Specifically designed for the needs of meeting spaces up to 18 feet square, the HDL200 system delivers the same consistent and reliable audio pickup that Nureva’s HDL300 systems provide for larger spaces.

The Nureva HDL200 audio conferencing system can be ordered now through a global network of value-added dealers and resellers and will ship in March 2020. The MSRP in the U.S. is $1,599.

The product can be seen at ISE 2020 on Stand 11-D160.

To read more ISE 2020 stories, visit avnetwork.com/tag/ise.