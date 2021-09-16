Nureva Taps Tim Root as VP, Strategy

Nureva has appointed Tim Root as its VP, strategy. In this newly created role, Root will focus on leveraging Nureva's patented technologies to further develop and implement the company's long-term vision for its platform and products. Tim brings deep technical knowledge across all current audio and video platforms and products, as well as a proven ability to deliver new innovations and opportunities. His deep understanding of the collaboration market, with a track record of emerging customer needs, and his extensive network of relationships throughout the industry, uniquely equip Root to advance Nureva's product and go-to-market strategies.

He has held similar leadership positions at Poly and Revolabs (acquired by Yamaha), where he delivered breakthrough results. In his role as general manager of Poly's video business, Tim helped develop Poly's award-winning enterprise and consumer products along with key business partnerships with leading UCaaS players like Microsoft and Zoom.

Nureva continues to expand its market presence, with a focus on making it easy for customers to enable collaboration in their meeting and learning spaces without the complexity and cost of traditional solutions. This focus is fueled by the development of patented Microphone Mist technology, which fills a space with thousands of virtual microphones so that everyone can be heard without complicated microphone hardware and software setups. Over the past several months, Root has contributed to Nureva as a consultant on the evolving vision of the core technology and its applications. Now, as a full-fledged member of the executive team, he will play a deeper role in envisioning and creating products that break the mold of traditional approaches to enabling collaboration.

